Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan is set star as a lead in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next venture. According to Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, the actor-filmmaker duo are coming together for a love story."Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. "Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of storytelling," Singh said in a statement.Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan, with whom he made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical". The actor went on to star in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.Khan made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.