Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan is set to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 19 years. According to Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, the actor-filmmaker duo are coming together for a love story."Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. "Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of storytelling," Singh said in a statement.Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan, with whom he made his directorial debut in 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical". The actor went to star in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999.Khan also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya" (2007). PTI RDSRDS

