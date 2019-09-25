Salman's next Eid release to be directed by Prabhudheva

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Salman Khan will keep his date with Eid 2020 as the superstar is set to reunite with Prabhudheva for another film.The actor, who recently promised a film during next year holidays after his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "In-shaa-allah" got shelved, confirmed he another project with his "Dabangg 3" director."We (Prabhudheva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called 'Radhe'. It will come on Eid," Salman, 53, told PTI.Speculations were rife that "Radhe", to be directed by Prabhudheva, will be Salman's next Eid release. As per media reports, the new film is an official adaptation of a Korean film, titled "Veteran".This film would mark a third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva after "Wanted" and "Dabangg 3".Salman will soon be seen hosting reality show "Bigg Boss 13". "Dabangg 3" is slated to be released on December 20. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's "Kick 2" in the pipeline. PTI KKP RDS BKBK