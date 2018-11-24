Salon owner attacks woman staff; arrested

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman staff at his salon in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, following a quarrel between the two on Saturday, police said. The 28-year-old woman was working at the salon of the accused. Following a fight between the two, the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a knife-like sharp item, a senior police officer said. The victim, who sustained an injury on her hand, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, the woman was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south). The woman is stable now, police said, adding a case had been registered. The accused has also been arrested in connection with the incident, the DCP said. Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident, police said. PTI AMP HMB