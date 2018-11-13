Sam Worthington to star in untitled action thriller from Netflix

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (PTI) Actor Sam Worthington is all set to play the lead in an untitled Netflix action thriller.The film will be directed by Brad Anderson, best known for helming the Christian Bale-starrer "The Machinist", a press release by the streaming giant stated.The story follows a man who must find his courage and hold onto his sanity when his wife and daughter disappear in the middle of an ER visit, the official logline of the film read.Alan B McElroy, who is known for his work in the horror genre on movies like "Spawn" and "Wrong Turn", has penned the screenplay.The project will be produced by Paul Schiff, Neal Edelstein and Mike Macari.Filming is expected to start later this year and Netflix is planning a 2019 release for the feature. PTI RB RBRB