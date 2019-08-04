Samajwadi Party to stage protest against 'worsening' law and order in UP

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party will hold aday-long protest across the state on August 9 to highlight thealleged "poor law and order" situation in the state.The party workers will be staging demonstrations all over the state on August 9 in which all party MPs, MLAs and office bearers of its different wings will be participating, said SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. "There is complete jungle raj in the state. In every district, there has been a spurt in the crime graph. The SP workers are being targeted in every district. The BJP leaders are giving patronage to criminal elements in the state," said Chaudhary in a statement.The statement listed a series of demands, including the shifting of the Unnao's woman rape accused and BJP MLAKuldeep Singh Sengar to a jail outside the state, allocation of land to tribals of Umbha village in Sonbhadra district and entering their names in revenue records.The SP also demanded setting up of a fast track court to try the accused in the Sonbhadra massacre case.During their protest demonstrations, the party will also submit to various district magistrates its 25-point demands addressed to the Uttar Pradesh governors.The SP statement added that the party workers will also demand stopping atrocities against SP's Rampur MP Azam Khan. PTI NAV RAXRAX