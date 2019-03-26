Sambhal Nagal Palika chairperson's husband allegedly uses derogatory words against PM, FIR lodged

Sambhal (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against the husband of Sambhal Nagar Palika chairperson here for allegedly using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message that has surfaced on the social media.The video had been surfacing on the social media since the past couple of days, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Jamuna Prasad said.On the directives of the SDM, an FIR was filed on Monday in this connection against Shakeel Ahmed, the husband of Nagar Palika chairperson Arifa Shakeel, the SP said.The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken after getting a report in this connection, the SP added. PTI CORR SAB DPB