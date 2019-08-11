Sambhal police van attack: Another absconding prisoner killed in encounter

Sambhal (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) One of the undertrials, who had escaped from custody after miscreants opened fire at a jail van last month and killed two constables, died in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told reporters that Shakeel was killed in the encounter with four people in the Rajpura police station area. Two police officers were also injured in the encounter. Three others fled from the spot and a search is on to trace them, the SP said. On July 17, two constables were killed near Banither village in the district as unidentified assailants opened fire at a jail van and helped Shakeel, Kamal and Dharampal escape in the audacious attack. The van was returning with 24 prisoners to Moradabad after hearings at a court in Chandausi. Kamal was killed three days later in an encounter with the police at the Gawan-Sambhal road in Amroha district, the police had said. PTI CORR NAVHMB