Sambit Patra named in FIR for violating poll code in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Nov 9 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been named in an FIR for poll code violation in Madhya Pradesh, a senior election official said Friday.On October 27, Patra had held a press conference by the side of a road in MP Nagar here, following which the Congress had filed a complaint with the Election Commission.The organisers of the press conference had sought a slot between 1 pm and 3pm that day but held it between 12 noon and 12:30 pm, which too was a violation, said EC officials.Earlier, the FIR included the name of BJP functionary SS Uppal. Patra's name was added following a report from Bhopal's returning officer, the officials said.Talking to PTI Friday, MP Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao confirmed that Patra has been named as an accused in the FIR."We had filed a complaint with the EC stating that the press conference was held blocking a road without permission and it is a violation of the code of conduct. Initially, Patra's name was not there in the EC's FIR. So, we again filed a complaint demanding an FIR against Patra," MP Congress election affairs wing in charge JP Dhanopia said. PTI ADU MAS BNM GVS