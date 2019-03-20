Samjhauta express train blast chronology � Chandigarh, Mar 20 ('

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) The chronology of 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case:February 18, 2007: A blast in Samjhauta Express near Diwana in Haryana's Panipat kills 68 people, mostly Pakistani nationals. February 20, 2007: Haryana Police constitute special investigation team to probe the case. July 29, 2010: National Investigation Agency (NIA) takes over the probe from Haryana PoliceJune 20, 2011: NIA files chargesheet in Panchkula courtJuly 2014: Aseemanand gets bailMarch 6, 2019: Final arguments in Samjhauta blast case conclude, court reserves verdictMarch 11, 2019: A Pakistani woman Rahila Wakeel, daughter of blast victim Muhammad Wakeel moves court for examination of eyewitnesses from her country March 18, 2019: Arguments concludes on the Pakistani woman's pleaMarch 20, 2019: Anti-terror court first dismisses her petition, acquits four accused -- Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder ChaudharyPTI SUN CHS VSD RAXRAX