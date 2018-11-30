Samsung introduces new line up for hospitality TV segment

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Consumer electronics maker Samsung India on Friday extended its product range in the hospitality TV segment by introducing a new UHD (Ultra-high-definition) line up with personalised interface and other features. The company is eyeing the growing hospitality business and new hotels coming up in the luxury and budget segment across the country to boost its business in the segment. "We do see a good potential in the segment when it comes to hospitality," said Samsung India VP Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business Puneet Sethi. The company, however, declined to share its market share in the segment, in which it competes with other TV manufacturers. "We are leading the market and would take the position forward," he said. All eight models of hospitality TV introduced, run through Samsung Tizen operating system and would have facilities as interface, soft access point, LAN Out etc. Besides, there is an option to play content via Bluetooth connectivity from any handset - Android, Tizen, Windows, Ubuntu and iOS, the statement added. Hospitality TV, which are sold through B2B channel are identical in looks with the normal TV, but are loaded with several features and are customised as per the customer's requirement. PTI KRH RUJ DRR