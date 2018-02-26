Samsung launches Galaxy S9 & S9 plus

By Kumar Rahul

Barcelona (Spain) Feb 25 (PTI) South Korean tech major Samsung today unveiled Galaxy S9 and S9+, its latest flagship model in the smartphone segment, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 here.

The phones have features like dual aperture and slow motion video options that compete with iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 series.

It also have features like dual-stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound capabilities.

"With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it?s a smartphone that is designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that is unique and personal to them," said D J Koh, president and Head of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronic

The company has not revealed the price yet.

The S9 comes with 4 GB RAM and with internal memory options of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB along with a external memomry slot, which can support a capacity of upto 400 Gb.

While the Galaxy S9+ comes with 6GB RAM and would also have memory options of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB along with a external memory slot of 400 GB.

The company has incorporated several advanced features such as built in live automatic translator in its camera app, which could translate over 50 languages.

Samsung has incorporated several Indian languages in the camera app which includes Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Marathi.

Both the phones would be operated through Android 8 Orio and would give options to users to create their own emojis with their faces while chatting.

The S9, which has has put 3,000 mAh battery for its 5.8 inch screen and S9+ would have 3,500 mAh battery for 6.2 Inch screen.

Both the phones would have a front camera which is 8 mega pixels and the rear would have a 12 mega pixels camera. The phones will also have features like rear figure scanning and wireless charging system. PTI KRH UZM UZM -