Samsung SDS and Tech Mahindra hold hands to explore global blockchain market with Nexledger platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SEOUL, South Korea and PUNE, India, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung SDS and Tech Mahindra announced to collaborate in the global blockchain market. As part of the collaboration between the two companies, Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, will offer Samsung SDS's blockchain platform, Nexledger, in the Indian and global market. Nexledger, a blockchain platform developed by Samsung SDS, is flexible and scalable with the ability to deliver wide spectrum of customizable use case application services to trusted participants on the fly, based on enterprise specific requirements. Nexledger provides flexibility to developers as they can choose from various blockchain core technologies and consensus algorithms such as NCA (Nexledger Consensus Algorithm), Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum. Since the launch of Nexledger in 2017, Samsung SDS has secured various use cases in the real business, specifically, in the financial, logistics, and public sector. Blockchain is the upcoming technology which has been evaluated (in the form of PoCs) by various customers across the globe in last year. This year it is expected that these PoCs will get converted into commercial deployments. Both partners consider Blockchain as a strong focus area in 2019 and will leverage each other's strengths in various geographies to make this collaboration successful. Tech Mahindra will also actively contribute to improve Nexledger capabilities by participating in the development process of Nexledger platform. Mahn Chey, President of Samsung SDS India said, "We are proud to announce our joint efforts to promote Nexledger in the global market with Tech Mahindra. As a company that believes in the value the blockchain technology will bring, Samsung SDS has dedicated its efforts to develop a blockchain platform, Nexledger, that meets the enterprise needs in the business sector. Together with Tech Mahindra, we look forward to delivering blockchain powered digital transformation to our clients." Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader -- Blockchain at Tech Mahindra, said, "As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are invested in creating a partner ecosystem to leverage next generation technologies and platforms to provide enhanced experience to our customers. As a step towards the same, we are delighted to partner with Samsung SDS and look forward to leveraging their market research, proprietary Blockchain platform Nexledger that has proven ability to automate a complex Blockchain network deployment and maximise transactions not only on their native platform but also on Hyperledger and Ethereum. This partnership will also enhance our reach in Korean, India and other APAC markets, maximise the joint offerings through a combination of respective platforms, Tech Mahindra's System Integration skills and Innovation centres in India." About Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 121,840+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 935 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018). We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership. About Samsung SDS Samsung SDS was founded in 1985 as software arm of Samsung, and has been leading digital innovation and transformation for major clients for over 30 years. With the vision to become a data-driven digital transformation leader, Samsung SDS utilizes advanced technologies such as analytics platforms, AI, blockchain and cloud to serve a diverse range of industries including intelligent manufacturing, global logistics, enterprise mobility, financial services and retail. For more information, visit https://www.samsungsds.com PWRPWR