Samsung unveils latest lineup of its flagship Galaxy S10 devices in India

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Samsung Wednesday unveiled the latest lineup of its flagship Galaxy S10 devices in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs 55,900. The three devices -- S10, S10+ and S10e -- will compete head-on with the likes of Apple's iPhone and Google's Pixel in the premium smartphone market in India. These devices were unveiled in San Francisco on February 20. Samsung Electronics President and CEO (IT & Mobile Communications Division) D J Koh said the company is invested heavily in the Indian market. "We have been making phones here locally since 2007 at the World's Largest Mobile Factory in Noida. And India is home to our Largest Experience Store, which we opened in September 2018 in Bengaluru," he said. Koh said Samsung, in the premium category, has seen tremendous success in the country with its flagship Galaxy series. "We have captured more than half of the market share in the premium segment," he said adding that the company is excited by the opportunities in the Indian market, as more and more consumers are embracing the age of digital transformation. Galaxy S10+ will be available in 1 TB, 512GB and 128 GB storage variants and will be priced at Rs 1,17,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900, respectively. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, will retail for Rs 84,900 (512 GB variant) and Rs 66,900 (128 GB). S10e would be available in only 128 GB storage variant and will be priced at Rs 55,900. Samsung had launched its previous generation (S9 and S9+) in March last year for Rs 57,900 onwards. The new phones include features like cinematic Infinity-O display, enhanced camera capabilities and in-display fingerprint scanner among others. India's premium smartphone segment (priced above Rs 30,000) witnessed an 8 per cent growth in 2018, with Samsung leading the shipment chart with 34 per cent market share, as per Counterpoint Research. In the Indian market, China's OnePlus has emerged as a strong competition in the said category. In December quarter, OnePlus led the premium smartphone shipment tally with 36 per cent market share. It had 33 per cent share for entire 2018. Apple had a share of 23 per cent of the segment in 2018. PTI SR DRR