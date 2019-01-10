Samuel L Jackson has no plans of retiring his role of Nick Fury

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson says he is no mood to hang up his boots as Nick Fury and he can play the S.H.I.E.L.D director for another 10 years.Marvel next offering "Captain Marvel" marks the end of the actor's nine-picture deal with the studio. And Jackson, 70, says he is ready to play even into his '80s."I could be the Alec Guinness of Marvel movies," he told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to the British veteran actor, known for playing the iconic role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original "Star Wars" trilogy among many others.Jackson will be seen sporting Fury's younger look, created with make-up and CGI in Brie Larson-led "Captain Marvel", which is set in 1995.The new old look is modelled on the actor's face from 1998's "The Negotiator".He has already finished shooting for "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which is slated to be released on July 5. PTI RDSRDS