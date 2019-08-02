'Samvaad' will promote unity, not 'vaad' and 'vivaad': Naidu

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for 'samvaad' (dialogue) in place of 'vaad' (argument) and 'vivaad' (controversy) to promote unity and make the world a better place to live in. In his opening remarks at 'Samvaad with Sadhguru', Naidu referred to the need for inner peace and tranquil minds to face various challenges that flow from mechanical lifestyle and work pressures that are making lives stressful. "Societal interactions marked by anger and hatred do not bode well for progress. We need to liberate our minds from such feelings so as to overcome irritation and intolerance. Spiritual leaders from all religions shall reach out to the people helping them in such liberation of minds," the Vice President said. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addressed Supreme Court judges, ministers, Members of Parliament, top officials of the government and Parliament and other invitees at the Vice President's house here. Sadhguru elaborated on the causes and consequences of individual stress and the ways to manage it. He said that "stress and tension are self inflicted as people fail to be at peace with themselves by effectively managing their time and energy. A person is a manifestation of his experiences. Even 90% of successful people are tension ridden. To claim to be stressed out has become a fashion."Sadhguru urged the people to promote "inner wellbeing" and to live in harmony with the society and the nature. He expressed concern over depleting water levels in the rivers and referred to his campaigns 'Rally for Rivers' and 'Cauvery Calling' for water conservation. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh were among those present. PTI SKC SKC SMNSMN