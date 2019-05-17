Sanatam Dhadam Sabha demands SIT probe into Bhaderwah killing

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) The Sanatam Dhadam Sabha, an organisation of Hindus, Thursday demanded the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of a person in firing in Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir. "We suspect a well-planned and coordinated action of anti-social and anti-national elements to disturb the peaceful situation in the Bhaderwah area. We demand constitution of an SIT to probe the case," the organisation's spokesman said here. The organisation also requested the governor to take action against erring officials. Curfew was clamped in communally-sensitive Bhaderwah valley in Doda on Thursday after members of a community attacked a police station and damaged several vehicles in protest against the killing. Internet services too have been blocked.The family of the deceased alleged that he was targeted by cow vigilantes. The Doda district administration, however, ruled out cow vigilantism as the reason behind the murder and said that some people were trying to give communal colour to the incident to flare up the situation. The firing incident took place at around 2 am on Thursday."One person with the name of Nayeem was coming from Chatergala side during midnight. When he reached near Nalthi area, he was killed and another person with him suffered splinter injuries (in a firing incident)," IGP Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.Two suspects, who allegedly had opened fire, have been arrested and five others detained, he said. PTI AB SMNSMN