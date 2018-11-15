Sand artist Pattnaik's sculpture unveiled on NBCC's 58th foundation day

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri unveiled a sculpture by internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik to mark the 58th foundation day of state-owned NBCC (India) here on Thursday.The sculpture at Tikona Park in New Moti Bagh here, showcases the accomplishments of the NBCC since its inception in 1960 and the Navratna PSUs projects in smart and sustainable infrastructure.The housing and urban affairs minister, appreciating the NBBCs contribution in the nation's growth, said, "This is a very successful economic entity. A very successful construction company... I think the way the NBCC is working, its full potential is still waiting to be discovered."The artwork, which features a cluster of sand skyscrapers against the backdrop of lush green mountains, is gives the message of creating sustainable infrastructure. "I have given a green effect to this work, keeping in mind how the NBCC gives importance to the environment while executing their projects," Pattnaik said.NBCC Chairman and Managing Director Anoop Kumar said the company, which mainly focuses on project management consultancy and real estate development, has charted an unblemished success story in the last 58 years. "The NBCC has been able to integrate engineering and innovation excellence with architectural expertise, while building smart, sustainable inventories across India and abroad," Kumar said. PTI HMB TRS ANBANB