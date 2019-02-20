Sand laden dumper overturns crushing three of a family to death

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A dumper laden with sand overturned on an Audi car while making a U-turn at high speed, crushing to death three members of a family and injuring a three-year child, police said on Wednesday. Sumit (29), his wife (27), his mother (65) and his toddler son were on their way back from an engagement ceremony, when the accident took place around 1 am in Rohini near ESI Hospital on KN Katju Marg. Police said the car was being driven by Sumit. After reaching the spot, the police team found all the four members of the family injured and immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital. Sumit, his mother and his wife were declared brought dead by the doctors, SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said, adding that Sumit's three-year old son was undergoing treatment and is out of danger. The driver of the dumper managed to run away from the spot. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Mishra added. "A team has been formed to apprehend the driver of the dumper. We are investigating whether the dumper overturned while making a U-turn at high speed," police officials said. They added CCTV footage is being looked at to ascertain the sequence of events and to identify the alleged driver. PTI AMP TDSTDS