Sand laden dumper overturns crushing three of a family to death

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A dumper, laden with sand overturned while making a U-turn at high speed, crushing to death three members of a family and injuring a child, who were travelling in their Audi car, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Rohini near ESI Hospital on KN Katju Marg. The Katju Marg police station was informed about the accident at 1.04 am. The family was returning from an engagement ceremony. Police said the car was being driven by Sumit (29). After reaching the spot, the police team found all the four members of the family injured and immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital. Sumit, his mother (65) and his wife (27) were declared brought dead by the doctors, SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said, adding that Sumit's three-year old child was undergoing treatment and is out of danger. The driver of the dumper managed to run away from the spot. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Mishra added. "A team has been formed to apprehend the driver of the dumper. We are investigating whether the dumper overturned while making a U-turn at high speed," police officials said. They added CCTV footage is being looked at to ascertain the sequence of events and to identify the alleged driver.