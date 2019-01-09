Sandeep Marwah Addressed Members of AAFT on New Year's Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The President and Founder of Asian Education Group, Dr. Sandeep Marwah addressed the members of the Marwah family on the first working day of New Year 2019. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )"I am thankful to each and every one of my family who all have contributed to the growth of Marwah Studios and Asian Education Group - A Creative Enterprise. Together we have changed the definition of Media Education and have created a wonderful niche for ourselves in the international media and education market," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AEG."The whole world is looking up to us now as the 'Prime Film University of The World' though many firsts are associated with us. We are the first film city of North India (fourth in the country), the first Professional Film Studios of North India, first private film school of India (fourth in the country), First Film Club, First Private Film Research Centre, First dedicated media and entertainment industry chamber and so on," added Dr. Marwah."Our students have done extra-ordinarily well in the last so many years. All together we have created 7 world Records in media education. The organization has been bestowed upon with more than 630 awards which includes 120 international awards and accolades," expressed Dr. Marwah."We have been honored in British, Indian and Bavarian Parliament and we have also been nominated by more than 40 governments of different countries from Asian, African, European and American continents as their representatives. Government of India has also appointed us for their different schemes launched in the last few years."We have constituted three National Awards- Atal Bihari Bajpai National Award for Promotion of Art And Culture, Dr. Sarojni Naidu National Award for Working Women and Rashtriya Samman for Hindi Cinema the only such award in the last 70 years," communicated Dr. Marwah."We have established new schools in our present setup like School of Still Photography, School of PR Events And Advertising, School of Performing Arts, and also a Law School in the last few years," confirmed Dr. Marwah."Let's work hard and honestly; to make Asian Education Group as one of the finest seat of learning in the world. Our country men, our education industry and our government should feel proud of us."Sandeep Marwah, now one of the most popular and renowned media celebrities of the world, has been honored with a Doctorate from four Universities; USA, India and twice from Serbia. Offered many Ambassadorships, Patronships, Advisorships, and international designations. He is chairing around 100 different National and International organizations. Government has nominated him as the Chancellor of AAFT University of Media And Arts.About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the world. For more information, visit- http://www.aaft.com . Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR