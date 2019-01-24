Sandeep Marwah Appreciated at Prime Minister's Constituency

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) VARANASI, India, January 24, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Union Minister of State General V.K. Singh Ministry of External Affairs and Union Minister of State Independent Charge K.J. Alphons Ministry of Tourism, Government of India honored Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, AAFT and ICMEI - International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry at a grand function at Prime Minister's Constituency at Varanasi. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )"The Non Resident Indians have great contribution in developing and bringing India to a new platform. They have proved that an Indian can do wonders in their profession and business where ever they are settled," said General V.K. Singh addressing the Non Resident Indians in GOPIA - Global Organization of People of Indian Origin at Hotel Taj at Varanasi."Everyone deserves an award but some of you have done extra ordinarily in your fields, and few of you, although having expertise in foreign markets of different countries have proved themselves even while staying back in India. Dr. Sandeep Marwah is one of them," said Sunny Kulathakal, President of GOPIO.Dr. Sandeep Marwah is in touch with 145 countries, has attracted students from 120 countries of the World, more than 80 countries have extended their support to him by visiting his international head quarters and 50 arrangements have already been signed or forums have been created so far under his leadership."Never ever any Indian has been nominated by 50 countries of the World as the representative, Brand Ambassador, Cultural Ambassador or Chair for their Country's forums with India. We all salute Sandeep Marwah for his extra ordinary contribution in promoting art, culture and tourism to newer heights," expressed Smita Srivastava, Coordinator of the Program.K.J. Alphons, Minister of Tourism was also briefed that Dr. Marwah has attracted more than 1.2 million people from all over India and 145 countries of the World to Noida Film City, of which he is the founder. Over the last twenty five years he has continuously contributed to films, television and cinema tourism besides running a tourism and hospitality Institute. The Minister appreciated Dr. Marwah's contribution to Tourism.GOPIO Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham, large number of non-resident Indians, political leaders, media persons and members of the business community were present at the glamorous event.About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the world. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com. Source: Asian Society of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR