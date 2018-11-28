Sandeep Marwah Awarded at House of Commons in UK

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India and LONDON, November 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ --One of the most popular name in the film television and media fraternity of Republic of India - Dr. Sandeep Marwah the first Chancellor of AAFT University of Media And Arts, was honored in the House of Commons at British Parliament in London, for his untiring contribution to the media and entertainment industry worldwide. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )Sandeep Marwah is the only person representing more than 45 countries as Brand Ambassador/Cultural Ambassador, Chairperson of Art and Cultural forums appointed by different governments of the World.Sandeep Marwah has created six World record in all these years of his involvement with media and entertainment industry. He has been chairing more than 100 organizations all over the World. He is associated with more than 5000 events and every program sums up to 'Love, Peace And Unity Through Art And Culture'.Teacher to 15000 media professionals and producer of largest number of short films around 2500, Marwah is a known social worker, brand ambassador for Skill Development, Government programs like Save The Girl Child, Solar Energy, Tourism and has been honored many times abroad.Baroness Sandip Verma presented the award to Dr. Sandeep Marwah at House of Commons in a glittering function in the presence of a large number of Parliamentarians including Lord Loomba and Lord Navnit Dholakia; Geoff Wain, British Deputy High Commissioner Gujrat and Rajasthan; Saikat Sen Sharma, Counselor High Commission of India; Rehana Ameer, Member Court of Common Council City of London; H.E. Shiekh and Al Zarooni Emirati of U.A.E; and people from all walks of life. "Dr. Marwah deserves international appreciation, we have done our share of job," said Baroness Sandip Verma.Lord Loomba and Lord Dholakia appreciated Marwah as 'Golden Boy of India' and invited him to be part of UK Business and social organizations. Baroness Sandip Verma confirmed her visit to India next month."I am much obliged to everyone present here in the House of Commons of British Parliament; this award has added a lot more responsibilities on my shoulder, which I carry back home with great pleasure. I am carrying lots of love and hope back home to serve the world of cinema, art and culture in a much bigger way," said Dr. Marwah receiving the award.The event was planned by a social organization - Confluence, under the leadership of Smita Srivastava and international advisor Mahendrasihn Jadeja.About AAFTAAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com . Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR