Sandhar Amkin eyes 5% market share in helmet segment by FY'20

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Auto component maker Sandhar Amkin Industries is targeting 5 per cent market share in the organised helmet market by the end of the next fiscal (2019-20), a top company official said Wednesday. The company, which unveiled three mid-range helmets under Mavox brand on Wednesday, also aims to introduce entry level models by the end of 2019 to attain its sales target. "We are looking at 5 per cent market share of the organised market in the next fiscal. With new products in 2020-21, we expect the market share to grow to 10-15 per cent," Sandhar Amkin Industries Managing Director Ayyushman Mehta told reporters here. The organised helmet market in India is estimated to be around Rs 1,200 crore per annum. Mehta said the company is also in talks with various two wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for supply of helmets. The company, which is a joint venture between Sandhar Technologies and Amkin Group, has set up a plant in Manesar with a manufacturing capacity of over two million helmets per annum entailing an initial investment of Rs 25 crore. PTI MSS RVKRVK