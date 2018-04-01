Sandhar Technologies to debut on bourses tomorrow

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Auto component maker Sandhar Technologies, which recently concluded its initial public offer, will make its stock market debut tomorrow.

The companys Rs 512-crore IPO was open during March 19-21 and was subscribed 6.2 times.

The public offer had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh shares, which included anchor portion of 46,30,842 shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 327-332.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the book running lead managers to the offer.

The scrip will be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange. PTI

