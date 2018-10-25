Sands Macao Fashion Week Draws Top Industry Names, Celebrities

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Key event reveals latest looks for the coming season and features runway show for Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2018 collection MACAO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands Resorts Macao hosted Sands Macao Fashion Week (SMFW18) from Oct.18-24 with fashion events, in-store promotions and exhibitions across the integrated resort. A highlight were the Walk on Water runway shows at Shoppes at Venetian on a purpose-built catwalk on The Venetian Macao's canals, alongside Boutique Shows at Shoppes at Parisian and other special events open to both the industry and general public throughout the week-long celebration. SMFW was conceived to showcase the many retail brands available at Sands Shoppes Macao plus support local Macao up-and-coming fashion designers. Following on from the success of last year's inaugural event, SMFW18 was launched with renowned label Emporio Armani showcasing its Fall/Winter 2018 collection in collaboration with Rainbow Group at an exclusive VIP gala event held at The Venetian Macao's palatial main lobby on Thursday, Oct. 18, attended by over 220 celebrities and fashion elite from around the world. Celebrity models leading the runway included Liee, Hao (Hao Yun Xiang), Lina Zhang and Zhang Hui Jun, while in the audience were renowned Chinese actor Zheng Kai, actress Karlina Zhang and actor and singer Jiro Wang. Also attending the event as a special guest was actress and singer Qi Wei. The Walk on Water shows kicked off with the debut 2019 Spring/Summer collection from talented local Macao designer Nuno Lopes. The first Macao designer to be featured in Vogue magazine and participate in London Fashion Week, Lopes showed his 40 ready-to-wear and haute couture looks. As part of Sands China Ltd.'s ongoing campaign to support Macao's cultural and creative industries, the closing show, hosted by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, highlighted other local designers, with ten Macao fashion brands presenting exciting new collections. Eight local designers also showcased outfits as part of an exhibition which took place at The Parisian Macao's Rotunda throughout SMFW18. Other fashion events and offers included a Your BAZAAR Statement Teevending machine, CosmopolitanFashion-style Reverse House photo booth, Versace Chain Reaction pop-up, Versus Versace promotion campaign and Victoria's Secret Dream Angelscollection pop-up. David Sylvester, Executive Vice President of Global Retail, Las Vegas Sands Corp., said: "After last year's successful inaugural event the industry demanded Sands Macao Fashion Week become a permanent fixture on the international calendar. For our second edition we have again presented a series of thrilling shows, parades and exhibitions featuring some of the world's biggest brands, alongside stars of the local fashion industry, highlighted by the launch of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2018 collection." "The continued success of this now indispensable event would not have been possible without the support and participation of everyone who attended, along with our partners and the Macao Government, and we would like to express our wholehearted gratitude." SMFW18 highlighted Sands Resorts Macao as a vibrant regional fashion hub alongside Macao's own growing industry, and shined a spotlight on outstanding local designers. For more information about Sands Macao Fashion Week, please visit: https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/smfw.html For additional images and videos of SMFW18, please access the following link: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1tUckXttTRVo3Vv9G1Ce4bw Password: kvflAbout Sands Macao Fashion Week Sands Resorts Macao launched its first Sands Macao Fashion Week in October, 2017. Designed to showcase the many leading luxury and lifestyle fashion brands across Shoppes at Four Seasons, Shoppes at Venetian, Shoppes at Parisian and Shoppes at Cotai Central, the event offers a range of exciting fashion parades and other special events open for the public to enjoy. A highlight of the week is an exclusive VIP gala event and fashion show attended by international celebrities and fashion elite, held at The Venetian Macao, which kicks off seven days of fashion events and promotions that include runway and boutique shows at Shoppes at Venetian and Shoppes at Parisian and exhibitions at Shoppes at Four Seasons highlighting current collections, alongside other exciting events. For more information, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/smfw.html. About Sands Shoppes Macao Sands Shoppes Macao is the largest duty free luxury shopping experience in Macao, with over 850 retailers featuring the world's best brands, all under one roof. It consists of the interconnected Shoppes at Venetian, Shoppes at Four Seasons, Shoppes at Cotai Central and Shoppes at Parisian, and now adds Shoppes at Sands Macao on the Macao peninsula, with a total over two million square feet of opulent retail space. The luxury shopping experience is part of Sands China's integrated resort on the Cotai Strip, featuring seven hotel properties: The Venetian Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza Macao (including Four Seasons Hotel Macao); and Sands Cotai Central (comprising The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central; Conrad Macao, Cotai Central; Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central; and Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central). Sands Shoppes Macao features some of Macao's first-to-market luxury brands, and with its unique design themes, is an unmissable experience for visitors. Sands Shoppes Macao also delivers a wide array of delectable international cuisine, from high-end gourmet to expansive food court options. For more information, please visit http://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/shopping.html. 