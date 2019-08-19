Sangh should shed anti-reservation mindset: Mayawati

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Monday asked the RSS to shed its "anti-reservation mindset", saying reservation was a constitutional provision and disturbing it would be an injustice. A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it, Mayawati said such a debate would generate a dangerous situation of doubt which was not needed.In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The RSS saying that there should be open-hearted debate pertaining to reservation given to SC/ST/OBC, generates dangerous situation of doubt, which is not at all needed".She also said, "Reservation is a humanitarian and constitutional provision, and disturbing it is injustice and improper. It would be better if the Sangh sheds its anti-reservation mindset."Bhagwat had yesterday said in New Delhi that he had spoken on reservation earlier as well, but it created a lot of noise and the whole discussion diverted from the actual issue.Those who favour reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who are against it, and similarly those who oppose it should do the same, he had said.PTI NAV DVDV