Sanidhya Shah and Vivek Wanarase Win The Drawing Board, 2019 Organized by Rohan Builders

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of 'The Drawing Board' competition, a competition for architecture students pan South East Asia, concluded with Sanidhya Shah & Vivek Wanarase from VIT's PVP College of Architecture bagging the first prize. The competition is organized by Rohan Builders, an organization involved in real estate development, industrial contracting and infrastructure development across the country and Mindspace Architects, an architecture firm from Bengaluru, which strives towards a more sustainable approach towards architecture, with ideas revolving around the five elements of nature.This year's design challenge aimed to create a dialogue between the surrounding urban communities, citizens and the 140 year-old heritage water tower, which is a highly visible but an isolated segment of the urban fabric, located at Wakdewadi, Shivajinagar, Pune.The jury comprised of Ar. Sanjay Mohe from Mindspace Architects, Ar. Ernesto Bedmar of Bedmar & SHi, a Singapore based architecture firm and Ar. Palinda Kannagara from Palinda Kannangara Architects, Sri Lanka.This year saw participation and shortlisting of international architecture students, with one team from Sri Lanka making it to the top 9 from over than 600 entries from numerous architecture colleges across India and abroad.The winners Sanidhya Shah & Vivek Wanarase, from VIT's PVP College of Architecture, Pune won ? 50,000 as the first prize, as well as an opportunity to intern with Rohan Builders.The 1st runner-up team was from Gujarat comprised of Sharmen Mehta, Siddhant Manpara and Akshay Patel, who formed a joint team from different architecture colleges (won ? 35,000 with a certificate). The third podium finisher team was Ravi Varma - Vaibhavi Pujari - Ashutosh Mundada from VIT's PVP College of Architecture (won ? 25,000 with a certificate).The partners to The Drawing Board 2019 were BNCA, 24adp, INTACH, Leewardists, Architecture Live, Design Pataki, Venus Traders and Prayesh Print.About Rohan Builders (India) Private Limited:Rohan Builders started in 1993, and now has a team of over 1,000 professionals and landmarks sprawling over 15 million square feet across the country. It is consistently rated by CRISIL as DA2+ for last 10 years, signifying Rohan's ability in executing projects as per the specified quality, adhering to timelines.Rohan Group has been the recipient of many esteemed recognitions. However, the trust showed by existing customers who have referred over 32% of all homes sold is the most cherished by all at the Rohan family. Making a selection of the things that matter most to great living, the group conceptualized PLUS Homes - Perfect Ventilation, Lively Light, Utmost Privacy, Smart Space, an integral aspect of all Rohan homes. Rohan has also introduced the Tunnel form technology, a rapid and advanced construction technique, that helps build one floor a day with much better quality and durability than conventional construction.Rohan Group's excellence in design & innovation is also weaved into the nation's infrastructure the Amritsar Wagah NH1 that connects India to Pakistan, and other roads, tunnels, bridges across Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, to cite a few. It has also led large multinational clients such as Coke, Pepsi, HUL, ITC, Bajaj, Tata, Mahindra, Cairn to trust Rohan Group with repeat orders.Rohan Group encourages both innovation and accountability by giving freedom within boundaries, making it one of the finest places to work. With feet firmly on ground and vision far ahead in the future, Rohan Group continues to inspire and lead the industry from the front. PWRPWR