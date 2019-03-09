Sanitary napkin unit opened at Tihar Jail

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A sanitary napkin making unit was opened Friday at Tihar Jail here on the occasion of International Women's Day, officials said.Archna Kashyab, wife of Director General of Prisons, Ajay Kashyab inaugurated the Sanitary Napkins making unit in Women jail No. 6 . The unit has been established with the help of NGO PAHAL, the Tihar jail officials said. A cultural show was also presented by the inamates of woman jail on the occasion. A series of program, including fashion show by the woman inmates, dance program by the children of woman inmates, a solo dance by an eunuch, a Bharatnatayam dance by an inmate who learnt the dance form in the jail and also a workshop by the NGO 'PAHAL' on "Prevention from Sexual Harassment at work place" were also presented, the jail officials said. PTI AMP RCJ