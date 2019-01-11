Sanitation workers climb on tower over pending wages in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) At least four contractual sanitation workers here Thursday climbed up a tower in Sector 39 and threatened to jump from it, demanding their reinstatement by Noida Authority, officials said.Those who climbed up the tower were part of a bigger group of sanitation workers protesting their contract termination with the local authority, the officials said. The Health Department Office is located in the tower. "The workers were also peeved over their pending payments and change in contract system which has impacted their services," a police official said.Officials from the Sector 39 police station had reached the spot to pacify the protesting workers and asked them to get down, the official said."Later, a negotiation was made between the workers and their service contractor after which they came down," the police official said.On November 1, 2018 also two contractual employees of the Noida Authority had climbed up a tower in Sector 39 to protest the delay in their payments.The two employees were from the Water Department and the Electricity Department and had claimed they were not paid for last 10 months. Police and Fire Department officials had finally got them down after pacifying them. PTI KIS RCJ