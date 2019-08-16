Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga' to release in June 2020

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Gangster drama "Mumbai Saga", written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, will hit the theatres on June 19, 2020. The release date of the film was announced by TSeries on Friday on Twitter. Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.The movies features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir. PTI SHDSHD