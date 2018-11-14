Sanjay Karol sworn in as new chief justice of Tripura HC

Agartala, Nov 14 (PTI) Justice Sanjoy Karol was onWednesday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the TripuraHigh Court.Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki administered theoath of office and secrecy to Karol at the old Raj Bhavanhere.Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, judges of the high court, state ministers and senior officials were present in the swearing-in ceremony.Karol who was previously a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court has become the fourth chief justice of Tripura High Court. He succeeded Justice Ajay Rastogi who has been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.Karol obtained his degree in law from the Himachal Pradesh University and enrolled as an advocate in 1986, practising in various courts.He became a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on March 8, 2007. PTI JOY RG NSDNSD