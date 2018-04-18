Sanjay Kumar Moitra takes over as Director (Onshore), ONGC

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Sanjay Kumar Moitra today took over as the new Director (Onshore) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

As Director (Onshore), he will look after oil and gas production from ONGCs onshore fields, the company said in a statement.

"With over 35 years of experience in oil and gas production activities at various Indian basins, Moitra has conceptualised many out-of-box ideas for efficient resource management leading to implementation of a large number of complex and high-value projects in Indias oil & gas industry," it said.

Before assuming charge as Director (Onshore), he headed the Bassein & Satellite (B&S) Asset in Western Offshore, Mumbai - the highest gas-producing and second highest oil producing Asset of ONGC and the country - since 2013. The B&S Asset caters to about 30 per cent of total gas production of the country.

A Mechnaical Engineer from Jabalpur University, Moitra joined ONGC in 1982. He also did an Advance Management Course from Cambridge University, UK in 2011. PTI ANZ MR