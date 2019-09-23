Sanjay Leela Bhansali a dear friend, will always be: Salman Khan

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film "In-shaa-allah" may be shelved, but the actor says he still shares a great equation with the filmmaker. The 53-year-old actor and the director announced earlier this year that they will be collaborating for a love story, also featuring Alia Bhatt, and the film will hit the theatres on Eid 2020. The project, however, was cancelled last month. When asked if he would like to work with Bhansali in future, Salman told PTI in a group interview, "Sanjay is a very dear friend of mine and he will always be. 'In-shaa-allah' means god willing. I don't think God was willing at this point of time.""In-shaa-allah", which was a co-production between Salman and Bhansali's banners, would have marked the director-actor duo's first collaboration in two decades where Salman was suppose to play the lead.Bhansali made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical", which starred Salman. The actor went on to feature in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.He also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. PTI KKP SHD BKBK