Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelves 'In-shaa-allah'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has apparently decided to shelve his much-anticipated film "In-shaa-allah", featuring superstar Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The revelation was made by a source close to development, a day after both Bhansali's production banner and Salman announced that they have decided to "push" the film. "In-shaa-allah" was scheduled for an Eid 2020 release. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali respects and loves his actors and suggestions are welcome but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he has taken the decision to shelve the film. However, they are still friends and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has immense love and respect for him," the insider said. The project, which was a co-production between Salman and Bhansali's banners, would have marked the director-actor duo's first collaboration in two decades where Salman, 53, was suppose to play the lead. Bhansali made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical", which starred Salman. The actor went on to feature in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. He also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.