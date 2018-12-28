Sanjay Sethi appointed JNPT chairman

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Sethi has been appointed as the chairman of the Navi Mumbai-based Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), according to a government order.The 1992-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre has been appointed to the post for a period of five years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.In another order, the ministry said senior police officer Baljit Singh has been appointed as the security head of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).Singh is a 1996-batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre. He has been appointed as the Executive Director (Security), ONGC, for five years. PTI AKV AKV TIRTIR