Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, Rajya Sabha, to join BJP

(Eds: Updating) New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday. Sinh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, said he had also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament. Addressing a press conference here, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday. Sinh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh. He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.