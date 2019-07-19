Sanjeev Kumar Singla appointed as India's Ambassador to Israel

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Senior diplomat Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.Singla, a 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was serving as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was appointed to the post in 2014. Singla is expected to take up the new assignment shortly, the ministry said in a statement.He will replace Pavan Kapoor, who assumed charge as the Ambassador to Israel in 2016.In another appointment, Upender Singh Rawat was named as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Panama. Rawat is also expected to take up the assignment shortly. PTI ASK IJT