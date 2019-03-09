Sanjeevani Founder Speaks about not Being a ‘Below Average Me’ on Women's Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)On the eve of Womens Day 2019, even as we celebrate the importance of gender equality & women at work, there is a vital element that all women need to focus on-balance. With massive cultural shifts happening in the country, many women are creating new waves at work. And along with climbing the professional ladder, they also manage other roles like that of a wife, mother, daughter and daughter-in-law. Says Ruby Ahluwalia, the Founder of the NGO Sanjeevani, Todays woman is well educated, competent, hardworking, enjoys freedom and financial independence, takes decisions, manages people, handles critical situations and balances home, family and kids. In the midst of juggling these roles, they sometimes put their own physical & emotional health in the backseat. While many talk about maintaining a work-life balance, the idea of self-care is seldom spoken about. Ruby Ahluwalia, who is herself a Stage 3 Cancer survivor understands the importance of taking care of your body and mind and is generating awareness about the same through her NGO Sanjeevani. Through her message, she explains why today is not just about celebrating womanhood, but embracing your inner self and answering its needs. As Ruby Ahluwalia says, It is a day of reflection, to take stock, to re-engage with self and draw out a plan for self that balances work responsibilities self! About SanjeevaniSanjeevani - Life Beyond Cancer is an award winning registered Public Trust that works for the prevention & early detection of cancer while providing care, counselling and rehabilitation to persons fighting cancer. What started off as a small program centerin Mumbai, Sanjeevani has now spread its wings across 7 states of India & enriched the lives of 1,80,000 patients since its inception in 2012. Image 1: Ruby Ahluwalia, Founder of the NGO, Sanjeevani Video: Sanjeevani - Life Beyond Cancer PWRPWR