Sanjiv Arora appointed Secretary of overseas Indian affairs

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Senior diplomat Sanjiv Arora has been appointed as Secretary, overseas Indian affairs, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Tuesday. Arora, a 1984-batch officer of India Foreign Service, is at present India's Ambassador in Lebanon. He has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and overseas Indian affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry with effect from February 1, 2019, the order said. Arora will take charge in place of Dnyaneshwar Mulay, it added. PTI AKV INDIND

