Sanjiv Bajaj elected CII Western Region chairman

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Bajaj Finserv MD and CEO Sanjiv Bajaj has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region for the financial year 2019-20 beginning April, the industry chamber said Thursday. Siemens Ltd MD and CEO Sunil Mathur has been elected as the deputy chairman of the western region for the same year. The names were announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council. "Building on the priorities of the earlier themes, CII Western Region in 2019-20 will work on the theme of Competitiveness of India Inc/India@75: Forging Ahead. As part of this, the major focus areas would be skilling and employment, rural-urban connect, energy security, environmental sustainability and governance," the release said. Danone India appoints Himanshu Bakshi as managing director Dairy and nutrition major Danone India Thursday said it has elevated Himanshu Bakshi to the post of managing director effective from April 1. In his new role, Bakshi will be responsible for steering the company into its next phase of growth, Danone India said in a statement. Bakshi has over 19 years of experience in marketing and sales. He had joined Danone as marketing director in 2013. He began his career with Dabur and later moved to Pepsi. Nestle launches asknestle.in to educate consumers about nutrition FMCG major Nestle has launched a portal asknestle.in to provide real-time and personalised advice on nutrition and make nutrition education more accessible digitally. The portal will help empower parents, specifically mothers with children between 2-12 years, to make informed decisions about food choices and nutrition for their children, a statement from Nestle India said. "The service, which is a destination website and later an AI enabled chatbot integrated with parenting platforms and google assistant, will drive engagement with consumers 24X7," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said.