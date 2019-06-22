Sanket Desarda’s Relationship Goals Cross 9M Followers on Social Media

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Relationship Goals a page owned by Sanket Desarda has a combine following of 9 million followers on Instagram and Facebook. He has over 6.4 million followers on Facebook and more 2.8 million followers on insta. The page is full of relationship meme, relationship goals, and binge worth content. The idea of true love has become an artefact worthy of its place in a museum. However, one guy who is relentlessly holding on to this crazy idea is Sanket Desarda. Sanket has always been fascinated with the idea of love when he says love, he is not referring to a meaningless relationship steamed of lust - he means the old 60s - 70s wala love. His growing follower of hopeless romantics in one of the biggest love community. Most of the followers flock to his page to find inspiration for their love life giggle over cute moments. Sankets content has furbished couples with something to look forward to instead of having an unsubstantial relation. His Instagram and Facebook page has turned him into a digital love guru who seems to have the solution for all your relationship regarding issues. We get more than 2,000 dm a day full of relationship regarding queries, says Sanket. A major chunk of the young generation is responding to his content and are totally crushing over it. The majority consumer of content is vulnerable enough be to influence. The idea of kind and unconditional love may just change the heart of the coming generation and the way we view relationship. Sanket is determined to restore a broken relationship, and might just be someone who you need during your next relationship crises. By rapid organic growth of his page Relationship Goals Sanket Desarda aims to grow the community over 15 million by year end of 2020. Image: Sanket Desarda PWRPWR