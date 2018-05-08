Sanofi India March qtr net up 37 pc at Rs 82 cr

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Drug firm Sanofi India today reported 37.27 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 82.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.1 crore in January-March period of 2016-17, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE. Total revenue from operations also rose to Rs 617.7 crore as against Rs 552.9 crore earlier, it added. In a separate filing , the company said its board has approved appointment of Charles Billard as Chief Financial Officer and key Managerial Personnel with effect from July 1, 2018.

Shares of Sanofi India were today trading at Rs 4,890.85 per scrip on BSE, up 1.17 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANU ANU