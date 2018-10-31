scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Sanofi India net profit rises 2.49pc to Rs 119 cr in Jul-Sep

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Drug firm Sanofi India Wednesday reported a 2.49 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 119.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 116.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE. The company's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 743.8 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 667.5 crore for the same period a year ago. Sanofi India shares closed at Rs 5,784.95 on BSE Wednesday, up 0.62 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT SHW MRMR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos