Sanofi India net profit rises 2.49pc to Rs 119 cr in Jul-Sep

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Drug firm Sanofi India Wednesday reported a 2.49 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 119.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 116.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE. The company's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 743.8 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 667.5 crore for the same period a year ago. Sanofi India shares closed at Rs 5,784.95 on BSE Wednesday, up 0.62 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT SHW MRMR