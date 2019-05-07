scorecardresearch
Sanofi India Q1 net profit up 13% to Rs 93 cr

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Drug firm Sanofi India Tuesday reported a 12.60 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 92.9 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.5 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to the BSE. Its total income stood at Rs 740.3 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 640.3 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Sanofi India Ltd were trading at Rs 5,571.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.43 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT HRS

