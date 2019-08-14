Sanskrit has served to connect country for centuries: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that Sanskrit has served to connect the country for centuries. Addressing a state-level function here on 'Sanskrit Day', he said at a time when there is increasing trust deficit and tension in the country, Sanskrit is a language that can enhance mutual harmony. He asked Sanskrit scholars to strongly convey the message contained in the language that teaches respect for all religions to a common man. Gehlot said organisations should raise their voice against mob lynching and honour killing. He added that the state government has enacted strict laws against them.He honoured the scholars with Sanskrit Sadhana Shikhar Samman, Sanskrit Sadhana Samman and Sanskrit Vidvatsamman for making significant contribution in the field of Sanskrit education. PTI AG SNESNE