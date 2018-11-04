Sant Samiti 'directs' govt to bring legislation or ordinance for construction of Ram temple

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu seers, on Sunday "directed" the government to bring in a legislation or an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.A two-day conclave of the Samiti, which saw participation of over 3,000 seers from across the country, deliberated on a number of issues including a central legislation for cow protection, cleaning of the Ganga River and construction of the Ram Temple."We direct the government to either bring in a law or an ordinance (for the construction of the Ram temple)," Ramanand Hansdevacharya, the patron of the organisation, said in the concluding remarks of the conclave.The demand for a law for construction of the Ram temple has been growing after the Supreme Court last month said that an "appropriate bench" will decide in the first week of January the schedule of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Monday pressed for the construction of the temple, saying it would lead to an atmosphere of "goodwill and harmony" in the country.Besides, the Ram temple issue, the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti also batted for the re-election of the BJP in the general elections next year."We are very hurt that there has been no resolution to the Ram Mandir issue, but we are satisfied with the Central government's work related to country, religion, culture and national security," stated the list of "directives" issued by the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti.It said people should vote for those who protect "Gai (cow), Ganga and Govind (God)".The organisation also demanded a central legislation for cow protection.Justifying the rechristening of Allahabad as Prayag, the Sant Samiti demanded changing of the name of Delhi to Indraprastha.It also demanded early completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam.It said the Centre should use diplomatic pressure on Bangladesh to take back illegal migrants to India. PTI PR NSD