Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital (SDMH) Partners With Medvarsity for Training Medical Professionals

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, February 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Partnership to upskill healthcare practitioners with critical care courses Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital (SDMH) partners with Medvarsity Online Ltd., a leader in online medical training for courses related to Emergency medicine, Cardiology, Critical Care & Endocrinology to the practitioners at SDMH, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Each program has been designed thoughtfully to upskill the students to become highly qualified, informed and confident for their healthy professional growth. These set of courses are being deployed at SDMH with a vision to enable and strengthen the present of healthcare practitioners in order to provide better patient care for future.India is facing a lack of upskilled professionals in today's healthcare ecosystem, where 61% of India's higher education leaders believe that our education system is not at par with the society's changing needs, reveals a research conducted by IBM. This is exactly the reason why the country needs to take proactive measures to transform the system with newer models that align with the industry goals. "The state of Rajasthan carries the double burden of high prevalence of infectious diseases and high incidences of cardiac complications. By partnering with SDMH, the largest healthcare provider in the state, Medvarsity aims to positively impact this requirement through upskilling and training," said Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd. on the partnership. Training in Fellowship In Emergency Medicine, Masterclass in Clinical Cardiology, Fellowship in 2D Echocardiography, Masterclass in Critical Care Medicine, Fellowship in Intensive Care Medicine and Masterclass in Diabetes Mellitus are aligned to meet the key need areas of today's healthcare industry. Upskilling is a critical need for healthcare practitioners, whether they are managing a clinic or a specific department. Medvarsity's courses are designed to provide the knowledge and clinical excellence required to fulfil the job responsibilities in these departments."Healthcare industry is making a shift in Rajasthan, with the Government led by Mr. Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan successfully crossing all barriers to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the people. With this partnership with Medvarsity we are aiming to boost the best of the healthcare services to a common man and by facilitating the Medvarsity's updated courses to our doctors, we believe we are strengthening the medical sector of not only the city but the country too," said Dr. Gajendra Gupta, Medical Director, SDMHThese certificate programs are aimed at giving doctors and other healthcare professionals the in-depth knowledge and skills needed to manage people and departments efficiently within the health centers and hospitals. Medvarsity plans to become the go-to platform for continuing professional development in the healthcare domain.About Medvarsity Online Ltd. Medvarsity Online Ltd. is Indias first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enables us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with excellence in training and development in online education in the year 2018.For further details, log onto: www.medvarsity.com Follow us on: Facebook - LinkedIn - TwitterAbout SDMHThe Santokba Durlabhji Trust was founded in 1958 with a vision to provide quality care to the common man - without favour or discrimination. The Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital was established in 1971. SDMH has continued to provide affordable health care through the several philanthropic initiatives it has undertaken like The Avedna Ashram, the Rehabilitation and Limb Fitting Centre, the Outreach Programme, Project Prayatna (eradication of thalassemia) and several other projects that serve to alleviate human suffering. SDMH is a private, trust-managed, autonomous, fee-for-services and not-for-profit hospital. It is a multidisciplinary, 551-bed, tertiary care hospital.Source: Medvarsity Online Limited PWRPWR