Sany Construction Industry: Enabling the Buildings of the Future with Intelligent Manufacturing

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNwswire/ -- Sany Construction Industry ("the Company"), Sany Group's residential construction subsidiary and a world leader in the manufacture of engineering machinery and equipment, concluded its presentation at the 2018 China (Changsha) Prefabricated Building and Construction Technology Expo (PBCTE or "the Expo"), where the company demonstrated its concept of providing green and smart industrialized buildings worldwide. Before Sany drew the attention of visitors at PBCTE, it had showcased its SPCS technology at the 2018 Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo, demonstrating the company's efforts to lead the construction industry in the move towards intelligent manufacturing. Prefabricated buildings have been a hot trend Prefabricated buildings can play an important role in China. Sany Group President Tang Xiuguo said, "With the support of favorable government policies, prefabricated buildings will become the mainstay of the next-generation building and construction industry. A prefabricated building consists of building blocks, including beams, panels, foundations and exterior walls, which are manufactured at plants and then transported to the site for installation after a maintenance and inspection process. A disruptive construction method, prefabricated buildings leverage standard building blocks and industrialized construction methods to re-create the traditional brick- and tile-based techniques handed down over thousands of years since the time of the Qin and Han dynasties."Addressing the pain points hobbling the industry through the power of technology Cast-in-place equivalent technology effectively connects precast building blocks, primarily exterior walls, with cast-in-place blocks, supported by reliably connected rebars with the aim of creating a fabricated structure, which meets building structure safety standards and matches the cast-in-place structure. Several organizations, including Sany Group, have devoted themselves to addressing the challenges surrounding the technology. On October 10, 2018, the specifications for Sany Construction Industry's SPCS technology were released at the Tenth National Prefabricated Building Exchange Conference organized by China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, following review and unanimous approval by a group of expert judges. This marked the official roll-out of the assembled monolithic concrete structure system, setting in motion the next stage of industrialization of the Chinese construction sector. "Based on the goal of achieving intelligent manufacturing-enabled industrialization, Sany Construction Industry has developed an assembled monolithic composite structure system that meets the requirements of most buildings and proposed an approach to designing an SPCS structure system that can truly be comparable with cast-in-place concrete structures in terms of performance," Mr. Tang said. Creating a new ecosystem of prefabricated buildings Sany seeks to drive the transformation of the traditional construction sector and provide green and smart industrialized buildings worldwide by taking full advantage of the company's core advantages in the equipment manufacturing sector and by integrating digital, information and internet technologies. Sany Group has positioned itself to lead the transformation that is taking place across the traditional construction market. "Sany's core competitiveness lies in three key technologies and one platform through which the company empowers the construction sector and builds a complete solution for the prefabricated building market," said Sany Group Chief Architect Chen Guang. The three key technologies are SPCS technology, digital factories and smart construction, while the platform is Sany's big data-based visualized construction industry cloud platform. The trends of the times have opened up many opportunities in the prefabricated building space, but also for innovative enterprises such as Sany. Sany is confident in its ability to fill the role of transforming the sector with intelligent manufacturing and open a new era of construction through a reasonable and well-thought-out application of its technology, knowledge and expertise. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181203/2315384-1