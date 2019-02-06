Sany India Entice Visitors at India Stonemart 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir)Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions exhibited a selection of its extensive product range at India Stonemart 2019. Organized by CDOS with FICCI as Co-organizer and supported by the Government of Rajasthan, India Stonemart 2019 is the largest international exposition on stone industry. Considered as the confluence of Global and Indian, this expo has given Sany India a perfect platform to showcase its robust products, explore business opportunities and expand their burgeoning client base. "We are delighted and proud to have been a part of prestigious event like India Stonemart 2019. Sany India has always been a front runner in technology and all the products are designed to stay true to the company's vision of quality changes the world. Our Machines offer an unmatched combination of excellent power and fuel efficiency along with the quality & superior technology, said Mr. Dheeraj Panda, Sr. Vice President & Head-Excavator Business Unit, Sany India. With significant investment in sectors like infrastructure, railways, roads, irrigation, energy, ports the market in India for heavy machines has seen an upward trend bringing a paradigm shift in the industry. In these times it is imperative for any company to stay abreast with customers requirements and timely deliver on that in order to maintain the growth trajectory, he added. With features like technologically advanced design, fuel efficiency, superior performance, high reliability and advanced ergonomic features; Sany's products have emerged as the game changer in the industry. With best in class equipment, ultramodern and global quality product range, great infrastructure, strong manpower, and dealership network, Sany India has become a key player in infrastructure equipment industry. With significant investment in sectors like infrastructure, railways, roads, irrigation, energy, ports Sany plan to further enhance its product line in India. The technologically superior products displayed at the India Stonemart become a cynosure of all eyes. SY230LC-9HD and SY350LC-9H Excavators with SAG160-5 Motor Grader were exhibited for the customers to have a detailed overview of the machine at company stall. Excavators (SY230LC-9HD and SY350LC-9H)Sany SY230LC-9HD has been recently launched in BaumaConexpo Exhibition to fulfill the customers requirement of a premier machine in 20 ton category with high stability & robust undercarriage. The work environment in Rajasthan requires a powerful machine. Sany SY230LC-9HD is designed to handle heavier loads with best in class fuel efficiency. SY350LC-9H is one of the flagship excavators of Sany is a popular choice when it comes to large size excavators to handle heavy stone mining such as Marble & Granite. It is very effective in heavy duty applications due to higher stability and rugged undercarriage components. SANY guarantees world class & reliable components in all their excavators to withstand tough applications. Sany Excavators are now available in a wide range from 2 ton to 80 ton for the customers. Motor Grader (SAG160-5)The grader with 160 HP reliable engine comes with a 3 stage filtration system for high torque, optimized fuel efficiency & high productivity. The NOSPIN differential technology ensures anti-skid performance and powerful workability. Sany Graders are also known from best in class drawbar pull and Blade down force. SAG160-5 motor grader is designed to offer customers maximum leveling performance. The excellent power strength is able to generate higher productivity. Equipped with a highly responsive load-sensing hydraulic system, this motor grader can achieve high-precision motion control. Sany India has graders in 120 HP, 160 HP, 170 HP, and 200 HP categories. About Sany IndiaSany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. (Sany India) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (Sany Heavy Industry), China. Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. The company has set a target of scaling up this number to provide 4S solutions (stock, sales, service & spares support). Sany has more than 9000 machines on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. Image 1: Sany India - India Stonemart 2019 Image 2: Sany India - India Stonemart 2019 PWRPWR